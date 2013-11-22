12 Cleveland Firefighters in trouble for urinating on former chief's picture

19 Action News has learned of an internal investigation into rookie Cleveland firefighters. The investigation focuses on new firefighters celebrating their graduation from the training academy.

Investigation: Rookie firefighters accused of urinating on former chief's photo

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned 12 Cleveland firefighters are getting punished for incident involving defacing their former chief's picture.

This past August the picture of former Fire Chief Daryl McGinnis was placed in urinals at two bars during a party for the new cadets. The picture was then urinated on.

Four captains, two lieutenants and six regular firefighters face discipline.

