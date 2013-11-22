12 Cleveland Firefighters in trouble for urinating on former chi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

12 Cleveland Firefighters in trouble for urinating on former chief's picture

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned 12 Cleveland firefighters are getting punished for incident involving defacing their former chief's picture.

This past August the picture of former Fire Chief Daryl McGinnis was placed in urinals at two bars during a party for the new cadets. The picture was then urinated on.

Four captains, two lieutenants and six regular firefighters face discipline.

