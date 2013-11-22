Local man, former Warren Commission Attorney, gives views on the JFK Assassination

There is a strong local tie to the investigation of the JFK assassination.

Paul Orlousky caught up with a local man who was an attorney with the Warren Commission.

It is a day that is remembered vividly by those alive at the time, the assassination of JFK. Who killed him is debated by people of all ages to this very day. A distinguished Clevelander has a unique perspective of that day in Dallas.

A few seconds of 8mm film has fueled much of the discussion. President Kennedy first clutching his neck as a bullet passes through. Seconds later the fatal shot to the head. Judge Burt Griffin was a staff attorney on the Warren Commission which investigated it. He's been asked about his work often over the years.

"Oh gosh. Thousands of times," said Judge Burt Griffin.

He says Chief Justice Earl Warren gave investigators only one charge, your only client is the truth. And he says the truth is Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy. He bristles at conspiracy theorists who call the commission findings a whitewash.

"They are unable to look at the big picture. And particularly they are unable to look at Lee Harvey Oswald," added Judge Griffin.

Griffin says the evidence was overwhelming. Thousands of interviews, forensic tests, and reenactments. Then the obvious.

"There were two eyewitnesses that saw the man shooting from the 6th floor depository. They find three empty cartridges right next to where he was shooting," Judge Griffin said.

The rifle was found there too. He says Oswald was a man who's life was falling apart. He recently visited the one room Oswald lived in, barely 6-feet wide. Then there is the rifle.

"There was a picture of him holding the rifle. He denied it was a picture of him even though his wife said she took the picture," stated Judge Griffin.

And why would Oswald shoot the policeman who found him if had done nothing wrong. As conspiracy theories grow he's got one of his own.

"I think what we're dealing with is a large number of people in this country who don't trust the government," Judge Griffin said.

The judge says there is something else to consider. There's big money in writing conspiracy books, and no money in believing the Warren Commission.

