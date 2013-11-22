Investigation: New developments in CPD use of force case

US Attorney's investigating use of force case

We've learned of new developments in a federal investigation into Cleveland Police use of force.

On New Year's Day of 2011, police arrested Edward Henderson after a long chase.

He went to prison, but police helicopter video shows the arrest turned violent. The case has been in the hands of the U.S. Attorney's office.

And now, multiple sources confirm at least one officer has been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury looking into what happened.

Meantime, a county grand jury is still looking into a cross-town police chase last November that turned deadly as officers killed a driver and his passenger.

