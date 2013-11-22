Arrest made in gross sexual imposition kidnapping incident at Cleveland library

Surveillance photo of wanted suspect in gross sexual impost ion kidnapping case (Source: Cleveland Police)

A man has been arrested by Cleveland Police for an incident involving a juvenile victim at a Cleveland library.

On Friday, November 8 police say a man was caught on surveillance video fleeing from the Cleveland Public Library located at 325 Superior Ave. after an attempted assault.

The suspect is a 24-year-old male, and is accused in the attempted sexual assault and kidnapping of a juvenile victim.

Police say the suspect turned himself into the Sex Crimes Unit Detectives around 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The suspect is being held in jail awaiting charges.

