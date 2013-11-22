Police searching for pair involved in a Ohio Savings Bank robbery

The FBI and police are looking for suspects involved in a bank robbery that occurred Friday morning at the Ohio Savings Bank, located at 2066 Lee Rd. in Cleveland Heights.

The two subjects are both described as black males, approximately 5-foot-10-inches to 6-feet, thin build, wearing ski masks, gloves, black clothing and tennis shoes.

Both should be considered as armed and dangerous. The pair entered the bank and ordered everyone to lie on the floor. No physical injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding this bank robbery, please contact the Cleveland Heights Police, or the Cleveland FBI office at 216-522-1400.

