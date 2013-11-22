Judge declares mistrial for local actor accused of sexual misconduct

The Judge in the trial of local actor Kevin Joseph Kelly has declared a mistrial in the case.

Kelly's attorneys filed a motion for the mistrial Friday in court, saying that a key piece of evidence was not turned over to them.

The charges against 55-year-old Kevin Joseph Kelly date back to 1996, and according to the indictment, the Lakewood man engaged in sexual activity with a male who was mentally or physically impaired. He's also accused of buying the victim alcohol.

Another male, who was also mentally challenged, accused Kelly of kidnapping and attempted rape.

Kelly is set for a new pretrial in December.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.