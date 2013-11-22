New push to solve murder of a Cleveland firefighter

19 Action News has learned of an unusual new push to solve the murder of an off-duty Cleveland fire lieutenant.

Homicide investigators are trying something new to solve the killing of William Walker that took place earlier this November.

Police say someone ambushed him outside his home on Cleveland's east side.

Now, 19 Action News has learned investigators plan to pass out posters during special police operations.

They'll be getting a plea for tips into the hands of people they check out on traffic stops, or on the streets.

We've learned investigators are tracking some leads. But this week, the police chief told us there's nothing solid.

So the plan is to have officers get flyers out directly into the hands of people they encounter on the streets, maybe some of the people even hearing something on the streets.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers 216-252-7463. Or email a tip at www.25crime.com. You can get a reward and remain anonymous.

