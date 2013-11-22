Frigid temperatures ahead this weekend, be prepared

Winter is right around the corner and being prepared for cold temperatures and snow is essential.

Home Depot Manager Tom Faith, suggests having equipment ahead of the weather. "I'd have a shovel in my car. I might have a bag of rock salt so that maybe I can get some traction with my tires. Extra weight in my truck, extra gloves, blankets, scrapers. Those kind of things, so I don't get stuck."

This weekend Ohio Department of Transportation will have crews out and ready to clean the roads.

Cuyahoga County will have 45 crews on the roads at 8 A.M. Saturday, Lake County will have 14 crews on the roads by noon and Geauga County will have 8 crews on the roads 3 A.M.

Rain will come before the snow, so crews are not able to pre treat. Pavement temperatures are currently above freezing therefore crews will treat surfaces as necessary and based on road conditions once they hit the roads.

For updates on road conditions stay tuned to 19 Action News.