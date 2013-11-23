Man shot overnight - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man shot overnight

A man was shot overnight on the city's east side.

It happened on the 9000 block of Evangeline Road at 2:41 a.m.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This incident is under investigation.

