Winter weather weekend, Chilling new details released on teacher killed in Massachusetts, Win Cavs tickets

Winter weather is on the way! TODAY: Temps will be in the 30s, expect some snow. TONIGHT: Temps will drop to the 20s, with wind and snow. TOMORROW: Windy with some snow. Temps will be in the mid 20s. Winter is right around the corner and being prepared for cold temperatures and snow is essential. Home Depot Manager Tom Faith, suggests having equipment ahead of the weather. "I'd have a shovel in my car. I might have a bag of rock salt so that maybe I can get some traction with my tires. Extra weight in my truck, extra gloves, blankets, scrapers. Those kind of things, so I don't get stuck." This weekend Ohio Department of Transportation will have crews out and ready to clean the roads. Cuyahoga County will have 45 crews on the roads at 8 A.M. Saturday, Lake County will have 14 crews on the roads by noon and Geauga County will have 8 crews on the roads 3 A.M. Read more at 19ActionNews.com Chilling new details released in the slaying of a Massachusetts high school teacher. According to a previously sealed search warrant affidavit, surveillance video shows Colleen Ritzer's 14-year-old student, Phillip Chism, following Ritzer into the bathroom, wearing gloves and a sweatshirt with the hood up over his head. He is seen walking in and out of the same bathroom, wearing a black facemask and pushing a recycling bin out nearly 30 minutes later. Ritzer's body was later found in the woods behind the school next to a handwritten note that read "I hate you all." The documents from the Danvers police say Ritzer had been raped with an object. According to the affidavit, when Chism was picked up by police, he was found with a blood-stained box cutter, a pair of Ritzer's underwear and credit cards in his backpack. Read the full story at 19ActionNews.com

