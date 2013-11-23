Thousands gather for the Turkey Takeover

Thousands of people gathered for the "Turkey Takeover" at East Cleveland City Hall Saturday where turkeys were given away to families in need.

The event was sponsored by East Cleveland Neighborhood Center and Ray Jr. in partnership with Mayor Gary Norton, the City of East Cleveland, the Cleveland Foodbank, Kelly Chapman Ministries, Inc., The King Family and Neighborhood Leadership Institute.

Two thousand Turkeys, produce, and donations were provided for those in need.



"I feel this will be the biggest and most impactful event to ever hit Cleveland, not just East Cleveland," said Ray Jr., who organized the event.

