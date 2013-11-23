Cleveland: Deaf man shot inside home

On Saturday, November 23, at 2:52 a.m. Cleveland Police responded to a call for a female robbed in the 900 block of Evangeline Rd.

The woman told officers that while she was visiting friends on Stevenson Rd., she went outside and was approached by two armed men.

She reports that the masked men ordered her to the ground then asked what she had on her and who was inside the house she had come out of.

The woman went on to say that the suspects told her to stand up then walked her to the home at gunpoint. She was instructed to bang on the door.

The victim informed the suspects that the male sitting inside the house near the window was deaf. As that male peered out of the window, one of the suspects shot him in his right arm.

Both of the suspects then fled the scene on foot. The woman then ran to call police.

After arriving on scene, officers were unable to communicate with the deaf victim.

Police found one shell casing on the porch of the home. The male victim was taken to University Hospitals for treatment.

