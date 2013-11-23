Early open for I-90 makes drivers happy

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Some surprises are welcome, like the early opening of the new Innerbelt Bridge.

Interstate 90 is now OPEN in its entirety and all traffic is traveling over the new Innerbelt Bridge!

On Thursday ODOT reported the new span would open Monday morning so the Saturday night opening was not expected.

Traffic is now in its final configuration for construction of the second bridge.

Both the ramps at Ontario and E. 9th Street are now open onto I-90 west.

Drivers we spoke with said they were "elated" by ODOT being ahead of schedule and say that the new route is a lot more direct to where they are traveling.

The new 4,300 foot span provides a more direct, detour free route for the thousands of motorist that use it daily.

One possibility for the early opening could be the large crowds in town this weekend. With Pink's concert at the "Q" and the Browns playing at home on Sunday, the highway opening in both directions is ideal.

The new span with four lanes east bound and four lanes west bound begs the question "Was it worth the wait and worth the cost?"

The lanes on the new Innerbelt Bridge measure at just 11 feet compared to the usual 12 feet. The limited space could make driving tricky and clearing accidents time consuming.

For more information on this traffic pattern along with a map of closed or restricted ramps, please visit www.Innerbelt.org and select "Traffic Impacts."

