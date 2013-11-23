Beachwood Place's 5th Annual Compassion from Fashion event

Beachwood Place held its 5th Annual Compassion from Fashion event to benefit The Gathering Place and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital. The event will took place on Saturday, November 23rd from 5:00pm - 9:00 p.m.

100% of ticket proceeds will go to The Gathering Place & UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Ticket holders enjoyed exclusive shopping discounts beginning, a live runway fashion show with cancer survivors and celebrity models, including 19 Action News Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet.

