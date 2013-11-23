Man shot and killed near E. 70th and Garden Valley

On Saturday, November 23, at 9:30 p.m., Fourth District Cleveland Police responded to the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue for a male shot.

Upon arrival on scene officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported the 22-year-old victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit was notified and is investigating.



Cleveland Police have learned that victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with two men, at which time one of the males produced a handgun and shot the victim.

After shooting the victim the suspects fled the scene on foot.



Officers were unable to locate either of the suspects.



The official cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.



The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information in c/w this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

