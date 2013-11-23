12-year-old has his wish granted at Crocker Park's tree lighting ceremony

Wish kid Nicholas, a native of Medina, had his heartfelt wish for a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) revealed at the Crocker Park Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 23.

Nicholas is a twelve-year-old boy who wished for a UTV to enjoy the outdoors with his friends and also help his family with chores on their farm. Nicholas' battle with Hodgkin lymphoma often left him weak and fatigued. The Make-A-Wish foundation will help Nicholas' family celebrate his remission by making his wish come true.

In addition to Nicholas' wish reveal, the evening featured music from Radio Disney, a visit from Santa Claus, fireworks and the lighting of the Christmas tree to kickoff the holiday season.

Northeast Ohio Menchie's Frozen Yogurt locations held a Star Campaign fundraiser this fall for Make-A-Wish in honor of wish kid Nicholas. Customers were asked for donations in exchange for having their name written on a paper Make-A-Wish Star displayed in stores.

The Star Campaign rose close to $5,000 for Make-A-Wish.

Saturday evening was also a celebration of the fundraising efforts of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Nicholas' wish come true, and the joy of bringing hope this holiday season to children battling life-threatening medical conditions.

Click here to see a pre-interview with Nicholas asking him about his wish and why he chose it.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.