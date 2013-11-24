Peter B. Lewis, chairman of Progressive, dies at 80 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Peter B. Lewis, chairman of Progressive, dies at 80

Peter B. Lewis (Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer) Peter B. Lewis (Source: Cleveland Plain Dealer)

The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Peter B. Lewis, chairman of Progressive Corporation, died Saturday. He was 80-years-old.

According to the Progressive insurance website, Peter Lewis assumed the title of CEO in 1965, a position he held for 35 years until he turned the reins over to Glenn Renwick, current CEO and President, in 2000.

