I-90 opens, Progressive chairman dies at 80, Man shot and killed

Good Sunday Morning Northeast Ohio!



Interstate 90 is now OPEN entirely and all traffic is traveling over the new Innerbelt Bridge! On Thursday ODOT reported the new span would open Monday morning so the Saturday night opening was not expected. Traffic is now in its final configuration for construction of the second bridge. Both the ramps at Ontario and E. 9th Street are now open onto I-90 west.



The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that Peter B. Lewis, chairman of Progressive Corporation, died Saturday. He was 80-years-old. According to the Progressive insurance website, Peter Lewis assumed the title of CEO in 1965, a position he held for 35 years until he turned the reins over to Glenn Renwick, current CEO and President, in 2000.

On Saturday, November 23, at 9:30 p.m., Fourth District Cleveland Police responded to the 7000 block of Garden Valley Avenue for a male shot. Upon arrival on scene officers located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS transported the 22-year-old victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Cleveland Police say that the victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with two men, at which time one of the males produced a handgun and shot the victim. The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide is investigating. Read more at 19ActionNews.com



TODAY: Very cold! Lake effect snow showers. High: 25.

TONIGHT: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low: 17

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. Cold. High: 35.

