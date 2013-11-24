The Cleveland Kennel has extended hours for a limited time

"Ozzy," one of the dogs available for adoption at the kennel. (Source: Cleveland Animal Control)

The Cleveland Animal Control Volunteers held its first off-site adoption event in its history on Sunday, November 24, at the Style Mutt located at 3525 Warren Road.

Due to the large volume of dogs, the Cleveland Kennel will also extend its hours to 10a.m.-7p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until December 19.

Dogs are available for adoption for $61, which includes vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neutering.

The following days have extended hours:

Tuesday, November 26 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Thursday, November 28 (closed)

Tuesday, December 3 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Thursday, December 5 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 10 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Thursday, December 12 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 17 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Thursday, December 19 (kennel open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

