Teen dies after being shot inside home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Teen dies after being shot inside home

Police outside 5514 Linton Ave (Source: WOIO) Police outside 5514 Linton Ave (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:15 at a house located at 5514 Linton Avenue.

Police say the teen was shot in the neck.

The victim was rushed to Metro Medical Center where he died.

