Each year, the Cleveland Cavaliers head out into the community for the "Season of Giving," a series of charitable visits and events designed to spread the holiday spirit to the ailing or underprivileged in the community.

The Cavaliers tipped off this year's "Season of Giving" by teaming up with LIBBY'S® Pumpkin to deliver Thanksgiving meals to families all over the Cleveland community.

The event took place at 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, at th Kenneth Clement Boys leadership Academy Gymnasium in Cleveland.

With the help of LIBBY'S® Pumpkin and Cavaliers mascots Moondog and Sir C.C, Cavs forward Alonzo Gee distributed a bag of Thanksgiving essentials to 100 families that were selected by the school district.

Each family received a turkey and a bag of 'fixings'.

