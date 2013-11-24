Pet Photo Nights with Santa at Summit Mall

Santa Claus is coming to town and his four-legged, furry friends are invited to join him! On Sunday, November 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 1 from 7 to 9 p.m., Summit Mall will host Pet Photo Night.

Families and individuals are encouraged to "bark" their calendars and bring in their dogs and cats for photos with Santa at his set, located in the Dillard's north concourse of Summit Mall.

"Most pet owners consider their pets part of the family," said Kate Miller, area director of marketing & business development for Simon Property Group. "Pet Photo Night with Santa is a great opportunity for holiday shoppers to include their pet in a family photo and create a cherished holiday memory."

