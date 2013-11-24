JUST IN: Canton Police arrest to two suspects in murder of 88-year-old

On Monday, November 25, Canton Police Detectives filed warrants on two individuals who they believe were responsible for the shooting death of 88-year-old Eugene H. Render.

The shooting happened on Saturday, November 23, at approximately 6:12 p.m. inside his home in the 300 block of Montrose Ave. N. W.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the kitchen.

The Stark County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased at the residence.

The first suspect was arrested on unrelated warrants by officers at 6th St. N. W. and Clarendon Ave N. W.

The second suspect was arrested at 123 Bedford Ave.

Both suspects will be charged with Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary.

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate at this time and further charges may be pending.

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate at this time. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.