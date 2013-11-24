Adoption fair raises awareness for foster children

In an effort to raise awareness of the more than 10,000 children in foster care waiting for a loving family, an adoption fair was held at the Kent State Newman Center on Saturday, November 23.

Studies show that the average child waits for an adoptive family for more than three years.

During the event adoptive families and their adopted children shared their experience and pictures of children waiting to be adopted were shown.

For more information on finding the right adoption program for your family, you can visit facadopt.org for help.

