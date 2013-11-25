Good Monday morning: Breezy, wind chill in the teens, HIGH 35

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

MONDAY: Breezy to start & partly cloudy. Wind chill in the teens. Mostly cloudy in PM. HIGH: 35

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and holding steady temp-wise LOW 31

TUESDAY: Still cold wind chill in the teens. Snow showers likely especially south and east. HIGH 36

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny and very cold. High: 32

