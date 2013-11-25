City Council to discuss First Energy Stadium renovations - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

City Council to discuss First Energy Stadium renovations

Cleveland City Council will meet Monday night to discuss funding for First Energy Stadium.

City Council could vote during a 7 p.m. meeting to approve or not approve the city's plan to commit $30M to the Browns from the city's operating fund. That's $2M a year for 15 years.

The Browns will invest $120M for improvements and capital repairs on the leased stadium.

The city says their $30M investment helps fulfill the city's own obligations for repairs based on that lease agreement.

But Ward 8 Councilman Jeff Johnson is not on board with the plans.

"For the mayor to say that we can take $2 million a year for 15 years and have no impact on our neighborhoods is just not realistic. We still need more police. We still need to get these streets fixed."

There's an additional $12M the city would agree to fund the Browns with out of the sin tax fund.

