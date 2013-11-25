City Council to discuss First Energy Stadium renovations

The Browns will be investing $120 million to make improvements at the stadium -- but the question remained, how much would the city of Cleveland be kicking in?

The Browns will be investing $120 million to make improvements at the stadium -- but the question remained, how much would the city of Cleveland be kicking in? We finally have the answer. Cleveland

The city has agreed to spend $2 million a year for 15 years for the FirstEnergy Stadium renovations.

The city has agreed to spend $2 million a year for 15 years for the FirstEnergy Stadium renovations.

Cleveland Browns and City Officials will release new details on stadium funding

Cleveland Browns and City Officials release new details on stadium funding

Cleveland City Council will meet Monday night to discuss funding for First Energy Stadium.

City Council could vote during a 7 p.m. meeting to approve or not approve the city's plan to commit $30M to the Browns from the city's operating fund. That's $2M a year for 15 years.

The Browns will invest $120M for improvements and capital repairs on the leased stadium.

The city says their $30M investment helps fulfill the city's own obligations for repairs based on that lease agreement.

But Ward 8 Councilman Jeff Johnson is not on board with the plans.

"For the mayor to say that we can take $2 million a year for 15 years and have no impact on our neighborhoods is just not realistic. We still need more police. We still need to get these streets fixed."

There's an additional $12M the city would agree to fund the Browns with out of the sin tax fund.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.