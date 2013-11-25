Medical Examiner identifies teen fatally shot inside Cleveland h - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Medical Examiner identifies teen fatally shot inside Cleveland home

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the teen fatally shot in Cleveland on Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. at a house on Linton Avenue.

Police tell 19 Action News the teen, 16-year-old Darnell Jones, was shot in the neck. He was rushed to Metro, where he died from his injuries.

Cleveland Police are investigating this as a possible accident. Officers are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to make the final ruling. 

