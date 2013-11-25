Medical Examiner identifies teen fatally shot inside Cleveland home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side Sunday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the teen fatally shot in Cleveland on Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:15 a.m. at a house on Linton Avenue.

Police tell 19 Action News the teen, 16-year-old Darnell Jones, was shot in the neck. He was rushed to Metro, where he died from his injuries.

Cleveland Police are investigating this as a possible accident. Officers are waiting for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner to make the final ruling.