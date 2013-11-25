Michelle Knight signs book deal

A big announcement from Michelle Knight.

The kidnapping survivor has signed a book deal. Knight says she plans to tell her full story about her experience being held in captivity for more than 11 years by convicted kidnapper Ariel Castro.

Knight's book doesn't have a title yet, but she expects it to be ready for release in the spring.

Survivors Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry have also signed a book deal to tell their story with Mary Jordan, a Pulitzer Prize winner and a former Clevelander.

Castro was sentenced to life, plus 1,000 years, for kidnapping and sexually assaulting Berry, Knight and DeJesus while holding them captive in his Seymour Avenue house for over a decade.

Castro used a bed sheet to hang himself in his cell at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Pickaway County, on September 3. He had been there one month.

