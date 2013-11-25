Early morning fire at Hoover High in North Canton

An early morning fire at Hoover High School in North Canton.

The fire started at 6:50 a.m. Monday in an office area. The office will be cordoned off for the day.

No one was injured.

Hoover High is still open and having classes on Monday, November 25. Students are to be dropped off on the 10th Street side.

