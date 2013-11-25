Superintendent among those indicted in Steubenville rape case

"My client is innocent," said Attorney Walter Madison. Ma'lik Richmond's attorney says his 16 year old client is an exceptional young man who is now overwhelmed.

my client is innocent. MA'LIK RICHMOND'S ATTORNEY SAYS HIS 16 YEAR OLD CLIENT IS AN EXCEPTIONAL YOUNG MAN WHO IS NOW "OVERWHELMED." attorney Walter Madison SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA HAS INTIMIDATED WITNESSES

The high-profile rape trial in Steubenville began at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the protests have been on going.

A high-profile rape trial begins today in Steubenville. Two high school football players are accused of raping a girl at an alcohol-fueled party last summer. The case sparking protest over claims of

Judge finds teens in Steubenville rape case delinquent, the juvenile court equivalent of guilty of raping 16-year-old girl after an alcohol-fueled party in August 2012.

Judge finds teens in Steubenville rape case delinquent, the juvenile court equivalent of guilty of raping 16-year-old girl after an alcohol-fueled party in August 2012.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that two teenage girls were arrested late Monday afternoon on menacing charges for threatening the victim in the recent Steubenville rape trial. The threats were made via social media.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that two teenage girls were arrested late Monday afternoon on menacing charges for threatening the victim in the recent Steubenville rape trial. The threats

Two teen girls arrested for death threats against the Steubenville rape victim

Two teen girls arrested for death threats against the Steubenville rape victim

Retired Summit County Judge Patricia Cosgrove has been appointed by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor to oversee the work of a grand jury looking into new charges related to the rape of a 16-year-old Steubenville girl.

Retired Summit County Judge Patricia Cosgrove has been appointed by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor to oversee the work of a grand jury looking into new charges related to the rape of a 16-year-old Steubenville

Search warrants were executed Thursday in the Ohio Attorney General's ongoing investigation in connection with the Steubenville rape case.

Search warrants were executed Thursday in the Ohio Attorney General's ongoing investigation in connection with the Steubenville rape case.

A grand jury is reconvening in Steubenville today. They are renewing their investigation into the rape of a 16-year old girl last August. The purpose is to see if any other laws were broken.

A grand reconvening in Steubenville today. They are renewing their investigation into the rape of a 16-year old girl last August. The purpose is to see if any other laws were broken. Among the issues,

It's been confirmed that a grand jury in far eastern Ohio is meeting again to consider whether other crimes might have occurred in the rape of a 16-year-old West Virginia girl a year ago.

It's been confirmed that a grand jury in far eastern Ohio is meeting again to consider whether other crimes might have occurred in the rape of a 16-year-old West Virginia girl a year ago.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday announced that the first indictment has been issued in the special grand jury reviewing whether additional crimes were committed regarding the Steubenville teen rape case.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday announced that the first indictment has been issued in the special grand jury reviewing whether additional crimes were committed regarding the Steubenville teen

Major developments on a grand jury investigation into the Steubenville rape case of a teenage girl.

A special grand jury has been meeting since April to investigate whether additional crimes were committed in the rape of a 16-year-old West Virginia girl by two Steubenville High School football players. The football players were convicted in March.

The jury picked up the pace last week, meeting four straight days. Monday, their findings were announced by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.



The indictment includes top tier school employees charged, in large measure, for covering up. Charged are Superintendent Michael McVey, principal Lynnett Gorman, volunteer football coach Matthew Belardine and wrestling coach Seth Fluharty.

"This began as a rape of a 16-year-old girl, horrible crime of violence," said Ohio AG DeWine. "But it also represents blurred, stretched and distorted boundaries of right and wrong. While this started out being about the kids, it is also just as much about the parents."

McVey, 50, is charged with one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of obstructing justice, one count of falsification and one count of obstructing official business. If convicted on all counts, McVey could serve up to seven years and 270 days in prison.

Belardine, 26, has been indicted on four counts: underage persons offenses concerning ("beer or intoxicating liquor"), obstructing official business, falsification and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Belardine is a former assistant high school football coach for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted on all counts, Belardine could serve up to one year and 265 days in jail.

Fluharty, 26, has been indicted on one count regarding reporting child abuse or neglect. Fluharty is an assistant wrestling coach and special education teacher for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted, Fluharty could serve up to 30 days in jail.

Gorman, 40, has been indicted on one count regarding reporting child abuse or neglect. Gorman is the Principal of West Elementary in Steubenville. If convicted, Gorman could serve up to 30 days in jail.

In October, the grand jury previously indicted William Rhinaman, 53, on four counts and Hannah Rhinaman, 20, on three counts.

The newly indicted suspects are due in court on Dec. 6.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.