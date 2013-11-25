Superintendent among those indicted in Steubenville rape case - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Superintendent among those indicted in Steubenville rape case

Major developments on a grand jury investigation into the Steubenville rape case of a teenage girl. 

A special grand jury has been meeting since April to investigate whether additional crimes were committed in the rape of a 16-year-old West Virginia girl by two Steubenville High School football players. The football players were convicted in March.

The jury picked up the pace last week, meeting four straight days. Monday, their findings were announced by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The indictment includes top tier school employees charged, in large measure, for covering up. Charged are Superintendent Michael McVey, principal Lynnett Gorman, volunteer football coach Matthew Belardine and wrestling coach Seth Fluharty.

"This began as a rape of a 16-year-old girl, horrible crime of violence," said Ohio AG DeWine. "But it also represents blurred, stretched and distorted boundaries of right and wrong. While this started out being about the kids, it is also just as much about the parents."

McVey, 50, is charged with one count of tampering with evidence, two counts of obstructing justice, one count of falsification and one count of obstructing official business. If convicted on all counts, McVey could serve up to seven years and 270 days in prison.

Belardine, 26, has been indicted on four counts: underage persons offenses concerning ("beer or intoxicating liquor"), obstructing official business, falsification and contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a child.

Belardine is a former assistant high school football coach for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted on all counts, Belardine could serve up to one year and 265 days in jail.

Fluharty, 26, has been indicted on one count regarding reporting child abuse or neglect. Fluharty is an assistant wrestling coach and special education teacher for Steubenville City Schools. If convicted, Fluharty could serve up to 30 days in jail.

Gorman, 40, has been indicted on one count regarding reporting child abuse or neglect. Gorman is the Principal of West Elementary in Steubenville. If convicted, Gorman could serve up to 30 days in jail.

In October, the grand jury previously indicted William Rhinaman, 53, on four counts and Hannah Rhinaman, 20, on three counts.

The newly indicted suspects are due in court on Dec. 6.

