Cleveland cop arrested for obstruction of justice

Michael McGrath, Chief of the Cleveland Division of Police, announced that as a result of an Internal Affairs Unit investigation 56-year old Cleveland Police Officer Leonard Moore was arrested for felony of the third degree.

Moore, hired in January, 1992, was arrested today for obstruction of justice. He is accused of assisting a female suspect to flee from the scene of a felonious assault incident. The incident occurred Monday at approximately 12:30 a.m.

Moore is assigned to the Third District and will be suspended from duty without pay pending adjudication of the criminal case against him. He will be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing in front of Director of Public Safety Martin L. Flask.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.