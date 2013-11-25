Wind Chill in the Teens, Cleveland Kennel Extending their Hours, Don't Sit For So Long

MONDAY: Breezy to start & partly cloudy. Breezy to start & partly cloudy. Wind chill in the teens . Mostly cloudy in PM. HIGH: 35

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and holding steady temp-wise LOW 31

TUESDAY: Still cold wind chill in the teens. Snow showers likely especially south and east. HIGH 36

THANKSGIVING: Mostly Sunny and very cold. High: 32

The Cleveland Animal Control Volunteers held its first off-site adoption event in its history on Sunday, November 24, at the Style Mutt located at 3525 Warren Road.

Due to the large volume of dogs, the Cleveland Kennel will also extend its hours to 10a.m.-7p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until December 19.

Dogs are available for adoption for $61, which includes vaccinations, microchip, and spay/neutering.

Although we're always on the go, a lot of times we don't go anywhere. Many jobs require sitting at our desks, which causes many of us to be sedentary 55 percent of our day.

And that's not good.

"Most of our back pain in this country is in our lower back, around lumbar four, lumbar five and S1. And that's where most of the pressure goes when we sit in a chair," said Dr. Anup Kanodia with OSU Wexner Medical Ctr.

Doctors are also finding that standing can decrease your chances of developing some cancers, diabetes, even obesity.

"When we are standing our muscles are working. When we do that, our insulin works 40 percent better," Kanodia said.

Scientists believe that a lipo-protein that converts bad cholesterol into good diminishes by 95 percent when you sit too long. They say that factor alone can increase the risk of heart disease by 30 percent.