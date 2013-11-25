Fugitive wanted for distributing heroin

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Dante Harrison aka "Bombay" aka "Little Flee."

Harrison is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives and the Akron Police. Harrison is wanted for distribution of heroin. Harrison was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 25, 2012 for his participation in a heroin trafficking operation in Akron.

Harrison is a 37-year-old black man standing approximately 5'08" and weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Harrison is believed to be hiding somewhere in Akron or the Columbus, OH area. He also has a previous address near the 1600 block of Callis Oval Ave. in Akron.

If you have any information in reference to Dante Harrison, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.