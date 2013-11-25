Man dies in Marblehead house fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man dies in Marblehead house fire

MARBLEHEAD, OH (WOIO) -

Firefighters say one man died in a house fire Sunday evening.

The blaze started around 6:00 p.m. at a North Worthy Road home in Marblehead.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the house.

When firefighters arrived, they ran into the burning  home and found the man's body. Nobody else was inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 

 

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly