GE Lighting donates LED lights to Cleveland

Winterfest's holiday magic is taking over the streets of Downtown Cleveland on November 30, 2013.

The lighting is made possible by Downtown Cleveland Alliance, GE Lighting and Cleveland Public Power.





GE Lighting generously donates the LED lights for the Public Square decoration each year.





This year, GE Lighting also donated LED replacement fixtures for 49 historic lamp posts and 79 roadway lights.





Together, the new lighting is helping create an environment in Public Square that is even safer and more appealing for the increase in pedestrians and drivers as Downtown's growth continues.





The installations are two times more efficient than the old fixtures - saving the city energy and money.

