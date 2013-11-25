Semi accident backs up traffic on I77

Traffic is backed up a little in Cleveland after a truck accident on I-77 NB at East 9th Street.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the trailer apparently flipped on the highway and oil and diesel fuel are leaking from the truck.

Two left lanes on 77 have been shut down due to the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.