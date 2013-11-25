Thanksgiving travel plans up in the air

For some just shopping for the turkey and all the trimmings can be enough on their plate, but, when you factor weather into the holiday mix that can change some plans.

We are just a few days out before Thanksgiving and plenty of shoppers like Eileen Hamilton are out getting what they need for the holiday.

Shoppers will be hurrying to stores not only for last minute ingredients for tasty dishes but also to pick up bags of rock salt.

Holiday travel intensifies when you consider that this year the start of Hanukkah comes at the same time as Thanksgiving.

"It won't happen again for 70,000 years, so it's a little unusual, a little exciting," says Cindy Brodsky. Luckily for Cindy the celebration is at her house this year.

This year the weather is forcing some people to get out a little bit earlier than they used to. They are trying to stay one step ahead of the snow.

"The traffic, icy road conditions all that crazy stuff. You don't want to be out brrr. I hate the cold weather," says Eileen Hamilton.

The Target in North Olmsted is expecting more shoppers as the time to turkey day draws near.

It's been several years since we've seen snow in the forecast leading up to that special day.

"Because I don't want to drive in the snow. I prefer to get it done," says Tammie Craig.

Landon Paul, who was planning to drive to New Jersey for Thanksgiving is having to rethink his plans because of the snow that's on its way.

"I might be able to leave Tuesday afternoon if I can beat the storm. I'll just have to wait. Luckily, I'm not flying."

Kenneth Stradford will get in his car and travel across town in any kind of weather to get to his Thanksgiving meal in Shaker.

"Oh no, the weather isn't going to stop me… nothing stops me!"

So whether you're hitting the road to grocery shop or to visit with family, take into account the snow which may bring with it delays to your holiday plans.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.