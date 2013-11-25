Neighbors are sickened by murder of 88-year-old man in his home

On Monday, November 25, Canton Police Detectives filed warrants on two individuals who they believe were responsible for the shooting death of 88-year-old Eugene H. Render.

JUST IN: Canton Police arrest to two suspects in murder of 88-year-old

At the home of Eugene Render his front porch light is still on. Now there is no one to turn it off. The 88 year old was murdered in his kitchen Friday night on November 22.

Carolyn Rue, a neighbor, is sickened over this shocking crime. She says, "It's a shame."

A friend tells 19 Action News Eugene was a kind man who loved to mow his lawn and did the same for his neighbor. He may have been an easy target because he lived alone.

Canton Police say cops did arrive on the scene Friday night after a 911 call stating banging, broken glass and several shots fired.

Officers say a cruiser did go to Montrose N.W. and checked it out but found nothing.

Eugene's family would find him after he didn't return their calls. They made a second 911 call from the home. And that's when his body was discovered.

On Monday, November 25, police took two men into custody thought to be in connection with the murder. They are awaiting charges.

