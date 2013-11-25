Indians sign Murphy

CLEVELAND, OH- The Cleveland Indians today signed free agent OF DAVID MURPHY to atwo-year contract with a club option for the 2016 season.

Murphy, 32,owns a career Major League average of .275 (739-2690) with 160 doubles, 15triples, 86 home runs and 364 RBI over 849 games with the Texas Rangers andBoston Red Sox since debuting in 2006. The Baylor University product owns acareer on-base pct. of .337 to go along with his career on-base+slugging pct.(OPS) of .778. In 2012 the left-handed hitting outfielder batted .304(139-457) with 29 2B, 15HR & 61RBI in 147 games, finishing 6thin the American League in on-base pct. (.380) and 10th in battingaverage (.304).

The native ofKlein, Texas was the first round pick (17th overall) of the BostonRed Sox in 2003 and later appeared in 23 games for the Red Sox (2006-07) beforebeing traded to Texas in July 2007 in exchange for RHP Eric Gagne. Heappeared in 27 postseason games during his tenure with the Rangers from 2010-12(.373OB%/ .759OPS) and owns a career average of .280 (571-2042) againstright-handed pitching (.347OB%/.469SLG%/ .816OPS). He has enjoyed his trips toProgressive Field, hitting at a .365 (27-74) clip with 4 2B, 1 3B, 3HR & 15RBI in 21 career games. The versatile outfielder has logged time at allthree positions during his career and his 35 assists since the 2009 are8th-most among A.L. outfielders over that span.