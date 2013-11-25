Indians sign Murphy

CLEVELAND, OH- The Cleveland Indians today signed free agent OF DAVID MURPHY to atwo-year contract with a club option for the 2016 season.
Murphy, 32,owns a career Major League average of .275 (739-2690) with 160 doubles, 15triples, 86 home runs and 364 RBI over 849 games with the Texas Rangers andBoston Red Sox since debuting in 2006. The Baylor University product owns acareer on-base pct. of .337 to go along with his career on-base+slugging pct.(OPS) of .778. In 2012 the left-handed hitting outfielder batted .304(139-457) with 29 2B, 15HR & 61RBI in 147 games, finishing 6thin the American League in on-base pct. (.380) and 10th in battingaverage (.304).
The native ofKlein, Texas was the first round pick (17th overall) of the BostonRed Sox in 2003 and later appeared in 23 games for the Red Sox (2006-07) beforebeing traded to Texas in July 2007 in exchange for RHP Eric Gagne. Heappeared in 27 postseason games during his tenure with the Rangers from 2010-12(.373OB%/ .759OPS) and owns a career average of .280 (571-2042) againstright-handed pitching (.347OB%/.469SLG%/ .816OPS). He has enjoyed his trips toProgressive Field, hitting at a .365 (27-74) clip with 4 2B, 1 3B, 3HR & 15RBI in 21 career games. The versatile outfielder has logged time at allthree positions during his career and his 35 assists since the 2009 are8th-most among A.L. outfielders over that span.
Year
Team
AVG
G
AB
R
H
2B
3B
HR
RBI
BB
SO
SB
CS
OBP
SLG
OPS
SF
SAC
HBP
.227
20
22
4
5
1
0
1
2
4
4
0
0
.346
.409
.755
0
0
0
.500
3
2
1
1
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
.500
1.500
2.000
0
0
0
.340
43
103
16
35
12
1
2
14
7
19
0
0
.382
.534
.916
0
0
0
.275
108
415
64
114
28
3
15
74
31
70
7
2
.321
.465
.786
6
2
0
.269
128
432
61
116
24
1
17
57
49
106
9
4
.338
.447
.785
9
2
1
.291
138
419
54
122
26
2
12
65
45
71
14
2
.358
.449
.807
3
0
0
.275
120
404
46
111
14
2
11
46
33
61
11
6
.328
.401
.729
2
1
0
.304
147
457
65
139
29
3
15
61
54
74
10
5
.380
.479
.859
4
0
4
2013
.220
142
436
51
96
26
1
13
45
37
59
1
4
.282
.374
.656
1
0
1
Major League Totals
.275
849
2690
362
739
160
14
86
364
260
465
52
23
.337
.441
.778
25
5
6
