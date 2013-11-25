Wayne County prisoner is found dead, hanging in jail restroom

Wayne County Jail officials have confirmed the death of 53-year-old Jerry Lee Wile.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson, another prisoner found Wiles hanging by a shirt in a jail restroom early Sunday morning around 3:50 a.m. on November 24.

The responding deputy along with another inmate managed to get Wile down to the floor where the deputy began to give CPR. Paramedics responded to provide additional medical assistance but were unable to revive Wile.

The Wayne County Coroner responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, November 25.

Mr. Wile was began serving time on September 27, 2013, for operating a vehicle under the influence and was scheduled to be released on March 27, 2014.

"The investigation into this death continues and all inmates who had contact with Mr. Wile have been interviewed. I want complete transparency in this matter and will be requesting an independent review of this matter by an outside agency," said Sheriff Hutchinson.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved