CVS fire estimating $300,000 worth of damages

Cleveland Firefighters responded to a fire at a CVS store located at 4240 Pearl Road near Memphis Ave.

CFD confirms no injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire started near the rear storage area of the building, close to the pharmacy section.

Flames shot through the roof causing excessive damage.

A rough estimate of $300,000 is reported in damages.

CFD has not confirmed the cause of the fire at this time.

