Plea deal falls through for suspected child killer: family reacts

A family has a powerful message for an accused killer and it comes with word that the plea negotiations have fallen apart.

Hernandez Warren is accused of the rape and murder of 14-year-old Gloria Pointer nearly 30 years ago.

She was attacked walking to school and later found in a stairwell.

So Gloria's aunt says, "Mr. Hernandez Warren, it's time for you to pay for what you have done."

She added, "We would like to have seen him just say, 'I did it.' I'm guilty.' 'You got me.'"

And Gloria's mom told us in May, she could even forgive Warren. Yvonne Pointer is now an activist known worldwide working for justice and peace.

She's called the court process painful. The case has been a mystery for so long. 58-year-old Warren looked very different at the time of the crime. We've obtained old mug shots. Warren's a convicted sex offender.

Police say DNA ties him to the murder.

We've learned the snag in the plea talks revolved around whether warren would do 20 or 30 years to life. Now Cuyahoga County Prosecutors may seek the death penalty.

