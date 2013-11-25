Vikings throw a scare into Kentucky

Lexington, KY (WOIO) - The Cleveland State Vikings have never upset a Top-5 opponent, but Monday night, they came incredibly close, giving the third-ranked Kentucky Wildcats all they could handle before falling short, 68-61 at Rupp Arena.





The Vikings led the Wildcats by four at the half, and stayed a step ahead until late in the game, when the 'Cats went on a 16-3 run to survive. Bryn Forbes led the way for CSU with a game-high 22, while Trey Lewis added 15 and Sebastian Douglas chipped in with 13.





The Wildcats were led by Julius Randle's 15 points, with Andrew Harrison added 12 and Aaron Harrison threw down 11.





Copyright 2013 WOIO All rights reserved.



