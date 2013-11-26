Good Tuesday morning NE Ohio: Afternoon Snow Showers HIGH 35

Good morning Northeast Ohio.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start. Snow showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and snow showers. LOW 33

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Windy. Tapering down in afternoon. HIGH 33

THANKSGIVING: Some sun and clouds and very cold. High: 27

