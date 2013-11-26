Cleveland cop pleads not guilty to obstruction of justice

Michael McGrath, Chief of the Cleveland Division of Police, announced that as a result of an Internal Affairs Unit investigation 56-year old Cleveland Police Officer Leonard Moore was arrested for felony of the third degree.

A Cleveland police officer accused of obstruction of justice pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Tuesday morning.

Police tell 19 Action News that Officer Leonard Moore helped a female suspect flee the crime scene after a stabbing early Monday.

Officer Moore has been on the force since 1992. He's currently suspended without pay until the outcome of the criminal case.

Officer Moore will be back in court on December 11 for a pretrial hearing.

