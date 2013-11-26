ODOT crews to be fully staffed in anticipation of snow storm

ODOT will be fully staffed with 75 crews in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties for the upcoming snow and ice event.

As of right now, it is too early to develop any focus areas but crews can always shift. Because they salted overnight, Lake and Geauga will begin pretreating again this afternoon and Cuyahoga will be pretreating the ramps, bridges and curves throughout the day on Tuesday.

Crews will be working around the clock until this event is over and into Thanksgiving if they need to.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.