MUGS: Teens arrested in murder of elderly Canton man

Mikal Johnson (Source: Canton Police) Mikal Johnson (Source: Canton Police)
Japheth Thomas (Source: Canton Police) Japheth Thomas (Source: Canton Police)
CANTON, OH (WOIO) -

Two Canton teens are behind bars and facing charges for the murder of an elderly man.

Japheth Thomas, 19, and Mikal Johnson, 18, are charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The body of Eugene Render, 88, was found Friday in his Montros Avenue home. He had been shot several times during an apparent robbery. 

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate and further charges may be pending. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

