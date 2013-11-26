MUGS: Teens arrested in murder of elderly Canton man

On Monday, November 25, Canton Police Detectives filed warrants on two individuals who they believe were responsible for the shooting death of 88-year-old Eugene H. Render.

JUST IN: Canton Police arrest to two suspects in murder of 88-year-old

At the home of Eugene Render his front porch light is still on. Now there is no one to turn it off. The 88 year old was murdered in his kitchen Friday night on November 22.

Neighbors are sickened by murder of 88-year-old man in his home

Two Canton teens are behind bars and facing charges for the murder of an elderly man.

Japheth Thomas, 19, and Mikal Johnson, 18, are charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The body of Eugene Render, 88, was found Friday in his Montros Avenue home. He had been shot several times during an apparent robbery.

The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate and further charges may be pending. Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

