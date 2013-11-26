Holiday Storm, Snow Shoveling Tips, Free Holiday Meal Locations, Win Cavs Tickets

Looks like the snow will start with the system later this morning into the afternoon. The worst of it will be tonight and tomorrow morning. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to start. Mostly cloudy to start. Snow showers in the afternoon. HIGH: 35 TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and snow showers. LOW 33 WEDNESDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Windy. Tapering down in afternoon. HIGH 33 THANKSGIVING: Some sun and clouds and very cold. High: 27

We are in for a pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm! Several inches are expected, but be careful, because all that beautiful white snow can be deadly . Heart attacks, back strain and muscle soreness are just a few of the problems attributed to shoveling snow. If you shovel for 30 minutes, you'll clear away 200 calories along with the snow. Snow shoveling is very demanding on the body. Typical winter conditions (a little more than an inch of snowfall and temperatures that dip below 20 degrees) cause death rates from heart attacks to triple among men 35 to 49 years old. Shoveling snow can be very dangerous if the right precautions aren't taken. What makes shoveling more dangerous than other average tasks around the house is the temperature. Your heart rate and blood pressure increase during strenuous activity. That, coupled with the body's natural reflex to constrict arteries and blood vessels when exposed to the cold, is a recipe for a heart attack.

Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager