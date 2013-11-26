62-year-old man accused of sex acts with child

A 62-year-old Ravenna Township man is accused of sex acts with a child.

Acting on an anonymous tip, Detectives from the Portage County Sheriffs Office started an investigation into allegations of sexual activity between Charles E. Yeary and a juvenile acquaintance.

Information from this investigation was presented to the Portage County Grand Jury which issued an indictment on Yeary.

Yeary, 62, has been indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (Victim under the age of 13).

Yeary is currently being held at the Portage County Jail with no bond awaiting arraignment.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.