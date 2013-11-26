It's Official: Browns sign Cowboys QB Alex Tanney

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday agreed to terms with QB Alex Tanney.

A 6-3, 223-pound player in his second NFL season out of Monmouth (Ill.), he spent all 12 weeks this season on the Cowboys practice squad. During the preseason, Tanney completed 40 of 73 passes for 423 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Kansas City in 2012, Tanney spent all of last year on injured reserve with a finger injury.

In college, Tanney set NCAA Division III career records with 14,249 passing yards and 157 touchdowns, while appearing in 47 contests. Tanney was selected as the Midwest Conference Offensive Player of the Year three times. A native of Lexington, Ill., he graduated from Lexington High School.

On Tuesday morning, Tanney tweeted:

Thankful for everything the Jones family and Dallas staff has done for me. Great organization. New chapter starts in Cleveland today #Browns.

